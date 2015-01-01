|
Esmaeili ED, Farahbakhsh M, Sarbazi E, Khodamoradi F, Gaffari Fam S, Azizi H. Asian J. Psychiatry 2021; 69: e102999.
PMID
34979473
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Recent investigations and advances include improved understanding of trends, epidemiology, risk and protective factors on suicide. However, predictors of suicide re-attempt are poorly understood in a prospective design, at least in Iran. This prospective study was performed to investigate predictors and epidemiological aspects of suicide re-attempt during a 5-years of follow-up among Suicide Attempters (SAs).
Language: en
Incidence; Suicide; Iran; Recurrence; Cohort; Prospective study; Re-attempt