Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Recent investigations and advances include improved understanding of trends, epidemiology, risk and protective factors on suicide. However, predictors of suicide re-attempt are poorly understood in a prospective design, at least in Iran. This prospective study was performed to investigate predictors and epidemiological aspects of suicide re-attempt during a 5-years of follow-up among Suicide Attempters (SAs).



METHODS: All the 1034 SAs of Malekan County were followed up and interviewed from 2014 to 2018. Cox regression analysis was used to estimate crude and adjusted hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals for suicide re-attempt risk.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of re-attempt was 117 (11.7%) over 5 years period. The overall incidence and person-time incidence rates of re-attempt were 113.15 per 1000 attempters and 7.1 per 100 person-year, respectively. The majority of re-attempts 161 (81.3%) took place within the first-18 months of follow-up while the peak of re-attempt was 6 months after attempts. In the final analysis, age ≤ 25, family income (≥ 10 million Rials), having any psychiatric disorder, poor education, stressful life events, alcohol abuse, and smoking were the most reliable predictors of suicide re-attempt.



CONCLUSION: Health systems should be informed about the predictors for subsequent SA after any attempt. Appropriate suicide prevention strategies should be tailored to the specific profile of each group for moderating predictors of suicide re-attempt.

