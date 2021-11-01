Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the pattern of hand functional recovery in the first six months following the discharge of children with burn injury, and to identify the predictors affecting this recovery.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a prospective, comparative, follow-up cohort study in which hand functional outcome, was assessed during 9 months follow-up on 37 children with burn injuries involving the upper extremity with total body service area (TBSA<35%). Thirty-six matched healthy children were participated to compare the differences between children with burn and healthy children regarding the hand functional outcome. Hand function assessments included total active motion (TAM), grip strength and Jebsen Hand Function Test (JHFT) were conducted at hospital discharge, 3, and 6 months follow-up after discharge.



RESULTS: We found a trend towards an increase in the TAM scores over time (P<0.001), and were excellent in 5.41%, at discharge and increased to 18.92% and 40.54% at 3 and 6-month following discharge. The hand grip strength and JHFT showed significant improvement over time after 6 months (P<0.001). Regression analysis revealed that time to surgery, engagement in rehabilitation services, hand dominance, age and TBSA were the predictors of hand functional recovery and accounted 74% for TAM, 0.79 and 0.86 for total JHFT scores and grip strength.



CONCLUSIONS: the TAM, grip strength and JHFT were significantly improved after 3-month and these improvements were more evident at 6-month following discharge. Identification of the predictors may help therapists in the development of an effective rehabilitation programs.

