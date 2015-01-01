Abstract

OBJECTIVE To describe the epidemiology and to evaluate the visual outcome of open globe injury (OGI) cases in Hospital Pulau Pinang.



METHOD A three-year retrospective study on OGI cases presenting to Hospital Pulau Pinang from January 2018 until December 2020. Result A total of 39 OGI cases (n=39) were included in this study. The average age of the patients was 34.9 ± 21.7 (mean ± standard deviation, SD). There were 33 males (84.6%) and six females (15.4%). In this study, 27 cases (69.2%) were Malaysians, while the remaining 12 cases (30.8%) were foreigners. OGI cases were mostly caused by occupational injuries (n=17, 43.6%) and domestic-related accidents (n=17, 43.6%). The mean initial VA (visual acuity) logMAR was 1.69 ± 0.98 (mean ± SD). Overall, the final VA improved to the mean VA logMAR of 1.04 ± 1.08 (mean ± SD). There was a significant positive correlation between initial VA and final VA logMAR (Spearman's rho = 0.6532, p <0.001). A negative linear correlation was found between calculated raw points of Ocular Trauma Score (OTS) and final VA logMAR (Spearman's rho = -0.7067, p <0.001).



CONCLUSION Young adult males, foreign nationality, occupational injuries, and domestic-related accidents are risk factors of OGI. By uncovering the risk, we can take remedial actions to ensure better public health and clinical strategies to prevent and manage ocular trauma in the future. This study also highlights that initial VA and OTS are effective in predicting visual outcomes of OGI.

Language: en