Abstract

The findings of environmental noise exposure and behavioural disorders in children and adolescents are inconclusive, and longitudinal studies are scarce. We studied the response of behaviour and behavioural change within one year in a cohort of 886 adolescents in Switzerland aged 10-17 years in response to road traffic noise exposure. Participants filled in a comprehensive questionnaire at baseline and follow-up. It included the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ), which measures self-rated positive and negative behaviours in five scales. We modelled road traffic noise for participants' most exposed façade at home and school addresses in various metrics (L(den), L(night), L(day), Intermittency Ratio and Number of events). We addressed missing data with multiple imputation and performed mixed linear cross-sectional analyses and longitudinal change score analyses. In cross-sectional analyses, peer relationship problems increased by 0.15 units (95%CI: 0.02, 0.27; scale range: 0-10) per 10 dB road traffic noise increase. In longitudinal analyses, increases in SDQ scales between baseline and follow-up were not related to noise exposure. This study suggests subtle associations between road traffic noise exposure and behaviour problems in adolescents, but longer follow-up times may be needed to observe longitudinal changes.

