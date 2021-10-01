|
Forster M, Grigsby T, Rogers C, Unger J, Alvarado S, Rainisch B, Areba E. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34974919
PURPOSE: Perceived discrimination, perceptions of receiving differential treatment due to negative attitudes, and stereotypes about one's racial/ethnic group can increase vulnerability to depression and anxiety. Although ethnic minority youth now represent over half of the U.S. youth population, few studies have investigated potential protective factors in the relationship between perceived discrimination and mental health across diverse ethnic minority immigrant youth from different cultural backgrounds.
Language: en
Depression; Anxiety; Discrimination; Adolescence; coping strategies