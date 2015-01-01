Abstract

Federal funding for firearm-related research in the health sciences has incurred Congressional restrictions and executive actions. Little is known about the funding landscape for published scholarship in this field. This study's aim was to characterize the number and sources of funding, including federal and non-federal sources, for firearm-related research articles published in health sciences journals. We performed a scoping review of original, empirical, peer-reviewed articles related to firearms published in health science journals and indexed in PubMed between January 2000 and December 2019, using the PRISMA extension for Scoping Review checklist. Four reviewers independently screened each article twice for inclusion. Included articles were reviewed again to identify funding sources. Articles were characterized as having explicitly declared funding, explicitly declared no funding, or no explicit funding declaration. Among articles with funding, we examined proportions by funding source. 812 articles met the inclusion criteria. 119 (14.7%) of the articles declared not having received any funding, and 240 (29.6%) had no funding declaration. 453 (55.8%) of the articles declared at least one source of funding. Of those, 221 (48.8%) reported at least one federal grant, and 232 (51.2%) reported at least one philanthropic grant. The number of published articles increased by 328.6% between 2000 and 2019. While the volume increased during the study period, the proportion of articles with funding was lower in 2019 (55.6%) than it was in 2000 (87.5%; proportion difference: 31.9%; 95% CI: 16.7%-47.2%). This study highlights the continued funding limitations in this field despite a growing volume of research.

Language: en