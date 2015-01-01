|
Citation
|
Faay MDM, Scheepers FE, van Os JJ. Tijdschr. Psychiatr. 2021; 63(12): 883-889.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Epidemiologie en behandeling van agressie bij patiënten met een psychotische stoornis
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Uitgeverij de Tijdstroom)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
34978060
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Aggression is a major problem within psychiatry. During the recent years, a lot of research has been done, but many clinical decisions are still not evidence-based.
Language: nl
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aggression; *Antipsychotic Agents/therapeutic use; *Clozapine/therapeutic use; *Psychotic Disorders/drug therapy/epidemiology; Follow-Up Studies