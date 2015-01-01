Abstract

Based on different functions of aggression, the conceptual distinction of reactive and proactive aggression has been proposed. It is widely acknowledged that adolescents' violence exposure contributes to later perpetration of aggressive behaviors. However, few studies have compared the effects of violence exposure on reactive/proactive aggression based on the forms (i.e., witnessing and being victimized) and the contexts (i.e., family, community, and school), especially in preadolescents. Thus, the relationship between two forms of violence exposure (witnessing and victimization) and later perpetrating reactive and proactive aggression were compared within and across three social contexts in a sample of Chinese preadolescents. Participants were 609 preadolescents 51.9% boys) recruited from five primary schools in China. Information on two forms of violence exposure across multiple contexts and demography were collected at Time 1 (M(age) = 10.65), and aggression data (i.e., reactive and proactive aggression) were collected a year later at Time 2.



RESULTS evidenced witnessing and being victimized by violence in the home were more consistently related to later perpetration of reactive and proactive aggression. Witnessing family violence was significantly associated with later perpetration of reactive aggression than witnessing violence in the community. Being victimized by violence in the community and the home were significantly associated with later perpetration of proactive aggression than school victimization. These findings provide a deeper understanding of the roles of both types of violence exposure across contexts in later perpetration of aggression during early adolescence.

