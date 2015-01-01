|
Li X, Wang Y, Li J, Tang J, Zhang J, Wang M, Jiang S. Aggressive Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34982844
Based on different functions of aggression, the conceptual distinction of reactive and proactive aggression has been proposed. It is widely acknowledged that adolescents' violence exposure contributes to later perpetration of aggressive behaviors. However, few studies have compared the effects of violence exposure on reactive/proactive aggression based on the forms (i.e., witnessing and being victimized) and the contexts (i.e., family, community, and school), especially in preadolescents. Thus, the relationship between two forms of violence exposure (witnessing and victimization) and later perpetrating reactive and proactive aggression were compared within and across three social contexts in a sample of Chinese preadolescents. Participants were 609 preadolescents 51.9% boys) recruited from five primary schools in China. Information on two forms of violence exposure across multiple contexts and demography were collected at Time 1 (M(age) = 10.65), and aggression data (i.e., reactive and proactive aggression) were collected a year later at Time 2.
Language: en
proactive aggression; reactive aggression; preadolescents; violence exposure