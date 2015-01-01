Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road safety is a major issue among seniors. Potentially Driver-Impairing (PDI) drugs are known to increase the risk of car accident. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to describe PDI-drug consumption among older drivers and determine associated factors.



METHODS: The S.AGES cohort is a French non-interventional real-life prospective study of 3700 community-dwelling participants aged ≥65 years old, suffering from type 2 diabetes (T2DM), chronic pain or atrial fibrillation (AF). Baseline data of drivers with known treatment (n = 1783) were used for the analyses. PDI drugs were defined according to the French classification.



RESULTS: One thousand seven hundred eighty-three drivers were included (66% males; mean age 76 (Standard deviation = 5.78) years old). 21% (n = 373) took PDI drugs, 64% of which took only one (n = 239). The most frequent PDI drugs were: Zolpidem (11%; n = 60); Zopiclone (8%; n = 45); Bromazepam (8%; n = 44); Tramadol (7%; n = 39); Pregabalin (6%; n = 31). Drivers taking PDI drugs had more often chronic pain (OR [95% CI] = 2.30 [1.54-3.46]), history of depressive disorder (4.28 [3.00-6.14]) and polypharmacy (taking at least 5 different medications; 4.32 [2.97-6.41]), and less often T2DM (0.54 [0.37-0.79]), and AF (0.48 [0.32-0.71]). Conversely, they had a lower Activities of Daily Living score (0.34 [0.17-0.68]).



CONCLUSIONS: The rate of aged drivers in the S.AGES cohort taking PDI drugs is concerning and highlights the need to carefully assess and reassess PDI-drug prescriptions in this population, particularly hypnotics, anxiolytics and opioids.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01065909 (First posted: February 9th, 2010).



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

