|
Citation
|
Pallin R, Teasdale S, Agnoli A, Spitzer S, Asif-Sattar R, Wintemute GJ, Barnhorst A. BMC Med. Educ. 2022; 22(1): e14.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34980095
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Firearm injury and death are significant public health problems in the U.S. and physicians are uniquely situated to help prevent them. However, there is little formal training in medical education on identifying risk for firearm injury and discussing safe firearm practices with patients. This study assesses prior education, barriers to counseling, and needs for improved training on firearm safety counseling in medical education to inform the development of future education on clinical strategies for firearm injury prevention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Safety; Firearm violence; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Firearms; *Internship and Residency; *Wounds, Gunshot/epidemiology/prevention & control; Counseling; Firearm injury prevention; Medical education; Medical interns; Medical training; Patient counseling; Safe fiream storage