|
Citation
|
Asif MF, Pervaiz Z, Afridi JR, Safdar R, Abid G, Lassi ZS. BMC Pediatr. 2022; 22(1): e3.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34980031
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child mortality is an important social indicator that describes the health conditions of a country as well as determines the country's overall socio-economic development. The Government of Pakistan has been struggling to reduce child mortality (67.2 per thousand live births in 2019). Pakistan could not achieve the target set for Millennium Development Goals to reduce child mortality and still working to meet the target set by the Sustainable Development Goals. This study has investigated the socio-economic determinants of child mortality in Pakistan by using household-level data. Socio-economic characteristics related to women (mothers) and households have been considered as possible determinants of child mortality. The moderating role of a household's wealth index on the association between woman's education and child mortality has also been investigated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pakistan; Child mortality; Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey