Talwar D, Kumar S, Acharya S, Jagtap GS, Hepat S. Cureus 2021; 13(11): e19996.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.19996

34984148

PMC8715837

With the emergence of a wide variety of psychoactive substances which are readily available for abuse, there has been an unfolding of surprising events of addiction to astonishing substances and unusual practices. Snake venom addiction is one such shocking practice that is witnessed throughout the world; however, it is underreported and not frequently talked about. We report one such case from rural central India where a 28-year-old male snake charmer by occupation presented to the emergency department following intoxication with alcohol and snake venom orally. Upon investigation, it turned out to be a case of snake venom addiction which was started by the patient in order to decrease his alcohol addiction through snake bites initially followed by practice of snake venom ingestion.


alcohol; addiction; psychoactive fauna; snake bite; snake venom

