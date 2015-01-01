|
Dodd DR, Crosby RD, Cao L, Gordon KH, Wonderlich SA. Int. J. Eat. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
34985154
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) frequently co-occurs with eating disorders, especially bulimia nervosa (BN). Theoretical models and empirical evidence show many overlapping risk factors for the onset and maintenance of NSSI and BN. However, among those with BN, it remains unclear what distinguishes those who do versus do not engage in NSSI. The primary objective of the present study was to identify factors predicting NSSI among women with BN. Specifically, we tested four domains of borderline personality disorder as mediators between childhood trauma and NSSI.
child abuse; childhood trauma; cognition; bulimia; bulimia nervosa; delusions; hallucinations; self-injurious behavior