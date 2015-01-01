Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to determine if equipped tactical vests would improve postural stability of law enforcement officers (LEOs) vs duty belt or without either condition.



METHODS: Volunteers were police officers (n= 25, 22 males, 3 females; age, 42.4 ± 3.2 years; weight, 101.65 ± 19.4 kg; height, 178.92 ± 8.2 cm). The Institutional Review Board approved the investigation. A Bertec Posturography Plate determined four Center of Pressure (CoP) scores - eyes open stable surface (EOSS), eyes closed stable surface (ECSS), eyes open perturbed surface (EOPS), eyes closed perturbed surface (ECPS); and four Limit of Stability (LoS) scores - frontal plane (LoSF), posterior plane (LoSP), left sagittal plane (LoSL), right sagittal plane (LoSR).



RESULTS: A repeated measures MANOVA demonstrate no statistical difference within subject groups CoP scores EOSS (p = 0.723), ECSS (p = 0.252), EOPS (p = 0.079), and ECPS (p = 0.137). Comparing between groups, the tactical vest demonstrated significance over the other CoP group conditions with ECPS (p = 0.001). The duty belt group showed significance with ECSS (p = 0.001). LoS variables indicated no significant results between groups.



CONCLUSION: Tactical vests demonstrated improvements in ECPS scores (p = 0.001) compared to either group.

