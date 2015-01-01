Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Understanding factors contributing to neurobehavioral symptom burden among intimate partner violence (IPV) survivors has important implications for prevention, screening, and intervention in this vulnerable population. This study aimed to (1) identify the relationship between childhood trauma and neurobehavioral symptoms among a shelter- and community-based sample of IPV survivors, including investigating the mediating role of posttraumatic stress symptoms and alexithymia in this relationship; (2) assess the association between IPV-related brain injury (BI) severity and neurobehavioral symptoms; and (3) assesses whether physical, emotional, or cognitive domains of neurobehavioral symptom burden show differential associations with childhood trauma or IPV-related BI. SETTING: Community sites serving women who had experienced IPV such as domestic violence shelters and transitional housing sites. PARTICIPANTS: Women survivors of IPV with and without BI (n = 99), aged 18 to 54 years.



DESIGN: Retrospective, cross-sectional study design. MEASURES: The following self-reported questionnaires were used: Rivermead Post Concussion Questionnaire (RPQ); Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ); a modified version of the Conflict Tactics Scale; Brain Injury Severity Assessment (BISA); Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM IV; and Toronto Alexithymia Scale. The final multivariate regression model assessed the association between childhood abuse, BI severity, and neurobehavioral symptoms (as measured by the RPQ) adjusting for age, educational attainment, and abuse in the past year. We created separate models with total neurobehavioral symptom score as an outcome, as well as somatic, emotional, and cognitive symptom scores. We used structural equation modeling to assess whether posttraumatic stress and alexithymia mediated the effect of childhood trauma and neurobehavioral symptoms.



RESULTS: Childhood trauma was associated with higher levels (P <.01) of overall neurobehavioral symptom burden in women independent of BI and specifically associated with RPQ Emotional and Somatic subscale symptoms (P ≤.05). BI was positively associated with somatic symptoms in the full sample and cognitive neurobehavioral symptoms in the sample of women with IPV-related BI (P <.05) independent of childhood trauma. Posttraumatic stress symptoms, but not alexithymia, partially mediated the effect of childhood trauma effect on neurobehavioral symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Childhood trauma and BI should not be overlooked as part of efforts to meet the needs of IPV survivors who may experience a range of emotional, somatic, and cognitive symptoms.

