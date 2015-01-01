Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The recent United States Government Accountability Office report highlights the need for improved data on the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV)-related acquired brain injury (ABI) to help direct Health & Human Services public efforts. This article identifies the prevalence and risk factors for IPV-related ABI among survivors of IPV at a Justice Center in New York. SETTING: Community Justice Center. PARTICIPANTS: Forty survivors of IPV, aged 17 to 73 years (median 32, interquartile range: 25.25, 42) were assessed within 60 days of sustaining physical violence.



DESIGN: Retrospective chart review. MAIN MEASURES: The HELPS and the Danger Assessment-Revised were used at the initial Center visit.



RESULTS: Of the 40 physical IPV survivors screened, all (100%) reported a prior history of partner-induced ABI within the past 60 days. Thirty-seven (92.5%) survivors also reported sustaining at least 1 potential hypoxic brain injury from strangulation. However, only 16 (40%) survivors screened positive on the HELPS for a history of IPV-related mild traumatic brain injury. Females (95%) and individuals with low income (67.5%) largely comprised our sample. Compared with the County's average, the proportion of African Americans/Blacks and refugees was 227% higher (42.5% vs 13%) and 650% higher (7.5% vs 1.09%), respectively. Refugee status (P =.017) also correlated with number of previous ABIs. On an exploratory binary logistic regression with stepwise selection, only balance difficulties (P =.023) and difficulty concentrating/remembering (P =.009) predicted a positive screen for mild traumatic brain injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent with previous findings, our data indicate a high prevalence of IPV-related ABI among visitors to a New York Justice Center. An overrepresentation of African Americans/Blacks and refugees in our sample relative to the region signified a higher prevalence of IPV in these populations and warrants a provision of more trauma-informed ABI resources to these groups/communities. Intimate partner violence survivors visiting Justice Centers should be screened for motor/neurocognitive symptoms suggestive of mild traumatic brain injury. Further research to identify the prevalence and risk factors of IPV-related ABI statewide and nationwide is urgently needed to improve resource allocation and clinical management.

