Citation
Kuper JL, Turanovic JJ. J. Res. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34981595
Abstract
Research finds that adolescent violent victimization results in numerous lasting negative life consequences. However, the long-term impacts of victimization are understudied among immigrant youth. Using a subsample of 952 immigrants from Waves I-III of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, regression models are specified to determine whether violent victimization in adolescence is related to negative outcomes in early adulthood (poor health, depressive symptoms, low self-esteem, suicidality, alcohol problems, drug use, property offending, and violent offending).
Language: en
Keywords
victimization; adolescence; early adulthood; immigrant youth; well-being