Abstract

Research finds that adolescent violent victimization results in numerous lasting negative life consequences. However, the long-term impacts of victimization are understudied among immigrant youth. Using a subsample of 952 immigrants from Waves I-III of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, regression models are specified to determine whether violent victimization in adolescence is related to negative outcomes in early adulthood (poor health, depressive symptoms, low self-esteem, suicidality, alcohol problems, drug use, property offending, and violent offending).



RESULTS indicate that victimization has no robust associations with any long-term adverse outcomes among immigrants. The findings are discussed using perspectives on immigrant resilience and highlight the need for research to further explore how immigrant youth overcome their experiences with violence.

