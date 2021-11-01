Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine caregiving predictors of maternal reported sleep problems and child behavioral and cognitive outcomes in early childhood.



DESIGN: A prospective longitudinal study from 6 to 84 months of age. SETTING: Lab visits, assessments, and questionnaires conducted with a community-based sample. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred sixty-four African American and White children, their mothers, and teachers. MEASUREMENT: Parenting behavior was measured during a free-play task at 6 months of age, maternal-report of child sleep problems was completed at 6 timepoints, and teacher report of child aggression and attention was collected in kindergarten and second grade.



RESULTS: Latent growth curve modeling revealed that maternal reported sleep problems decreased in children from 18 to 84 months and harsh-intrusive parenting at 6 months predicted sleep problems at 18 months. Maternal reported sleep problems at 18 months predicted aggressive behaviors in kindergarten and second grade.



CONCLUSION: Parenting at 6 months of age exerts an influence on sleep quality at 18 months which is associated with aggressive behavior in early childhood.

