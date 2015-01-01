|
Skøt L, Mejldal A, Guala MM, Støving RK, Ascone L, Stenager E, Lichtenstein MB, Mellentin AI. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34985528
PURPOSE: No study has investigated the ongoing risk of substance use disorders involving illicit drugs (ISUD) after first eating disorder (ED) and whether the pattern of risk differs according to types of ED and ISUD. Therefore, we aimed to longitudinally assess the risk of a subsequent diagnosis of any ISUD (pooled category) and specific ISUD after a first-time diagnosis of anorexia nervosa (AN), bulimia nervosa (BN), or unspecified ED (USED).
Language: en
Comorbidity; Substance use disorders; Anorexia nervosa; Bulimia nervosa; Illicit substances; Unspecified eating disorder