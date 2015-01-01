SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sutton JE. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211070312

PMID

34986042

Abstract

Although athlete multiple perpetrator rape (MPR) has frequently been covered in the media, it has received more limited scholarly attention. Accordingly, I synthesize findings from multiple disciplines and integrate insights from the MPR, institutional betrayal, and organizational deviance literatures to establish a heuristic framework for understanding athlete MPR. I ultimately argue that athlete MPR is both an act of interactional deviance and an act of organizational deviance. This undertaking represents one of the only works to focus explicitly on athlete MPR. It is additionally the first to examine any form of sexual assault through an organizational deviance lens.


Language: en

Keywords

athlete sexual assault; institutional betrayal; multiple perpetrator rape; organizational deviance; sport deviance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print