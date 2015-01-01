Abstract

Batterer intervention programs (BIPs) provide treatment options for domestic violence offenders across the United States with varying degrees of standardization of programs required by law. The purpose of this study was to investigate the current State Standards for Batterer Intervention Programs (SSBIPs) in the United States. The primary research question was to discern the minimum requirements and mandates for BIPs of the 50 states.



RESULTS from the content analysis of the 44 states with SSBIPs indicated that there were some commonalities (e.g., approach to offender treatment) among the standards; however, there persisted varied minimum standards within SSBIPs for a majority of elements within BIPs (e.g., intake, screening, and assessment procedures; curriculum; training and educational requirements for BIPs providers and supervisors; and evaluation of the BIP programs). Recommendations and implications are discussed.

Language: en