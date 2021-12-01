SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Levy NS, Palamar JJ, Mooney SJ, Cleland CM, Keyes KM. Ann. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.annepidem.2021.12.013

PMID

34990827

Abstract

PURPOSE: To outline a method for obtaining more accurate estimates of drug use in the United States (US) general population by correcting survey data for underreported and unknown drug use.

METHODS: We simulated a population (n=100,000) reflecting the demographics of the US adult population per the 2018 American Community Survey. Within this population, we simulated the "true" and self-reported prevalence of past-month cannabis and cocaine use by using available estimates of underreporting. We applied our algorithm to samples of the simulated population to correct self-reported estimates and recover the "true" population prevalence, validating our approach. We applied this same method to 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health data to produce a range of underreporting-corrected estimates.

RESULTS: Simulated self-report sensitivities varied by drug and sampling method (cannabis: 77.6-78.5%, cocaine: 14.3-22.1%). Across repeated samples, mean corrected prevalences (calculated by dividing self-reported prevalence by estimated sensitivity) closely approximated simulated "true" prevalences. Applying our algorithm substantially increased 2018 NSDUH estimates (self-report: cannabis=10.5%, cocaine=0.8%; corrected: cannabis=15.6-16.6%, cocaine=2.7-5.5%).

CONCLUSION: National drug use prevalence estimates can be corrected for underreporting using a simple method. However, valid application of this method requires accurate data on the extent and correlates of misclassification in the general US population.


Language: en

Keywords

Algorithms; Prevalence; Surveys; Cannabis; Cocaine; Quantitative bias analysis; Self report

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print