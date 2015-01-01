SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ramos B, Dion J, Bőthe B, Girouard A, Hébert M, Wong E, Bergeron S. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 124: e105454.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2021.105454

34991013

BACKGROUND: Emotion regulation has been identified as an explanatory factor in the association between interpersonal childhood adversity and post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). However, most studies focused on adults or older adolescents, neglecting youth from the community, especially gender and sexually diverse (GSD) adolescents, who have a higher risk for exposure to adverse events and psychological difficulties, compared to their heterosexual, cisgender (HC) peers.

OBJECTIVE: The present cross-sectional study aimed to examine the mediating role of emotion regulation difficulties in the association between cumulative interpersonal childhood adversity and PTSS across HC and GSD adolescents.

METHODS: A sample of 2904 ninth grade students (M(age) = 14.53, SD = 0.61) completed a self-report survey. Multigroup path analyses were conducted to examine the proposed mediation model in all groups, and comparisons were made using chi-square difference tests.

RESULTS: Greater difficulties in emotion regulation mediated the association between greater cumulative interpersonal childhood adversity (β = 0.36, p < .001) and greater PTSS (β = 0.35, p < .001) - regardless of HC or GSD status - although the direct association between cumulative interpersonal childhood adversity and PTSS was significantly stronger among GSD boys (β = 0.36, p < .001) and GSD girls (β = 0.35, p < .001) than among HC boys (β = 0.21, p < .001) and HC girls (β = 0.25, p < .001).

CONCLUSIONS: Findings offer a modifiable target for prevention and/or intervention among middle adolescents, as emotion regulation difficulties may partially explain the presence of PTSS following cumulative interpersonal childhood adversity.


Adolescents; Cumulative interpersonal childhood adversity; Emotion regulation difficulties; Gender/sexually diverse; Heterosexual/cisgender; Post-traumatic stress symptoms

