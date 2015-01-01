|
Citation
|
Vansteenkiste P, Vermijs F, Deconinck FJA, Lenoir M. Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34989317
|
Abstract
|
Whereas it has been shown that listening to music impairs the detection of auditory and visual signals, it is unclear to what extent music affects a cyclist's ability to detect and interpret hazardous traffic situations. In the current experiment, thirty-seven participants carried out a hazard perception test for cyclists. Participants were divided into three groups: control, passive, or active. The control group did the test without hearing music. The passive and active group did hear music, yet the passive group was asked to ignore the music, while the active group was asked to pay attention to the lyrics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traffic safety; Distraction; reaction time; attention; bicycle safety