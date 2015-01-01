Abstract

This study examined if field-expedient physical fitness/performance assessments predicted performance during a simulated direct-fire engagement. Healthy subjects (N = 33, age =25.7 ± 7.0 years) completed upper- and lower-body strength and power assessments and a 3-minute all-out running test to determine critical velocity. Subjects completed a simulated direct-fire engagement that consisted of a marksmanship with cognitive workload assessment and a fire-and-move drill (16 6-m sprints) while wearing a combat load. Susceptibility to enemy fire was modeled on average sprint duration during the fire-and-move drill. Stepwise linear regression identified predictors for the performance during the simulated direct-fire engagement. Critical velocity (β=-0.30, p < 0.01) and standing broad jump (β=-0.67, p < 0.001) predicted susceptibility to enemy fire (R(2)=0.74, p < 0.001). All predictors demonstrated poor relationships with marksmanship accuracy and cognitive performance. These data demonstrate the importance of exercise tolerance and lower-body power during simulated direct-fire engagements and provide potential targets for interventions to monitor and enhance performance and support soldier survivability.PRACTITIONER SUMMARY This study identified field-expedient physical fitness/performance predictors of a simulated direct-fire engagement which evaluated susceptibility to enemy fire, marksmanship, and cognitive performance. Our findings suggest that high-intensity exercise tolerance and lower-body power are key determinants of performance that predicted susceptibility to enemy fire.

