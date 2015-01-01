Abstract

Due to multiple minority stressors, persons who are Hispanic and lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) can experience an increased risk of injury and death, including suicide. We examined trends and correlates of deaths by suicide among LGB Hispanic individuals using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System from 2012 to 2016 (N = 1,132). A multilevel mixed-effects logistic regression model examined time-series trends associated with suicide between LGB and heterosexual individuals, controlling for sociodemographic and clinical characteristics. Over time, increases in suicide were larger among LGB Hispanic individuals. Increased odds associated with suicide were also attributed to women, individuals with a higher education level, those who experienced mental health problems, those with alcohol-related problems, and individuals with a history of mental illness. LGB Hispanic individuals continue to see an increased risk for suicidality. Health intervention and policy efforts should focus on the multiple minority stressors experienced by this population.

