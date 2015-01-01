Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1016/j.ssmph.2021.100858.].



The authors regret errors in the coding and description of the analysis in the original manuscript. In summary, a portion of the analysis as described in the published article was incorrect: we reported the estimates as odds ratios when we should have used linear regression with robust standard errors. The direction and statistical significance of most of the estimates remained qualitatively similar, with one exception: the product term for violence and substance misuse, which was of marginal statistical significance in the original manuscript, was not statistically significant in the revised analysis. With no syndemic interaction between violence and the other components, this necessitated slight changes to the conceptual model (Figure 3), discussion, and conclusion. Details are as follows.



In the statistical analysis section of the original manuscript, we wrote: “In order to test for syndemic effects between violence, psychiatric morbidity and substance misuse, and physical health risks on poor physical health/long-standing conditions (outcome), we estimated interaction terms using logistic regression” (p.4). This description was incorrect and should have read instead: “In order to test for syndemic effects between standardized factor scores of violence, psychiatric morbidity and substance misuse, and physical health risks on poor physical health/long-standing conditions (outcome), we estimated interaction terms using linear regression with robust standard errors.”



In the results section of the original manuscript, we wrote: “Table 3 shows evidence of multiplicative interaction between violence and substance misuse, physical health risks and mental health problems, physical health risks and substance misuse, and mental health problems and substance misuse” (p.6). This description was incorrect and should have read instead: “Table 3 shows evidence of additive interaction between physical health risks and mental health problems, physical health risks and substance misuse, and mental health problems and substance misuse.” ...



[Follow the DOI to find corrections to additional very serious errors. This erratum is open access.]

