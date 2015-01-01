SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Du Mont J, Kosa SD, MacDonald S. Transgend Health 2021; 6(5): 284-289.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/trgh.2020.0087

PMID

34988288

PMCID

PMC8664097

Abstract

Trans survivors of sexual assault have called for the development and implementation of training for care providers. To answer this call, we developed and evaluated an innovative e-learning curriculum for forensic nurses working across Ontario, Canada, on the provision of trans-affirming care. The e-learning curriculum, developed in Storyline 360 by Articulate, was launched in August 2019. The competence of nurses (N=65) completing the curriculum improved significantly from pre- to post-training across all content domains (Initial assessment, Medical care, Forensic examination, and Discharge and referral). This e-learning curriculum could be of utility in training forensic nurses worldwide.


Language: en

Keywords

evaluation; sexual assault; e-learning; curriculum; forensic nursing; transgender persons

