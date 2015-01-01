Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limited hand function as the result of occupational exposure or accidental injury could primarily be of vascular origin. Since it is quite rarely seen in the course of routine traumatology, special awareness of this is needed. AIM OF THE PAPER: The occupational diseases hypothenar/thenar hammer syndrome (occupational disease 2114) and vibration-induced vasospastic syndrome (occupational disease 2104) are presented on the basis of their etiological and pathogenetic characteristics, taking aspects of occupational medicine and expert opinion into consideration.



DISCUSSION: Blunt force trauma to vascular structures of the hand can damage the tunica intima of the affected thenar or hypothenar arteries. Chronic exposure of the arms, hands and fingers to vibration can lead to the injury of nerve and vascular structures. Thermometry and pallesthesiometry are used in the diagnostics alongside methods of vascular medicine.



CONCLUSION: Vascular entities can also play a role in the surgical assessment of the impact of an accident or of an occupational disease after exposure to vibration. Awareness of them can shorten the latency between the onset of symptoms and a definitive diagnosis.



Hintergrund



Funktionseinschränkungen der Hand als Folge beruflicher Exposition oder Unfallschädigung können eine primär vaskuläre Ursache haben. Da sie vergleichsweise selten im Rahmen der traumatologischen Routine gesehen werden, ist eine besondere Sensibilität diesbezüglich erforderlich.

Ziel der Arbeit



Anhand ihrer ätiologischen und pathogenetischen Besonderheiten sollen die Berufskrankheiten (BK) Hypothenar‑/Thenar-Hammer-Syndrom (BK Nr. 2114) und vibrationsbedingtes vasospastisches Syndrom (BK Nr. 2104) unter arbeitsmedizinischen und gutachterlichen Aspekten vorgestellt werden.

Diskussion



Stumpfe Gewalteinwirkung auf Gefäßstrukturen der Hand kann zu einer Schädigung der Tunica intima der betreffenden Arterien am Hypothenar bzw. am Thenar führen. Chronische Vibrationsexposition der Arme, Hände und Finger kann zu einer Schädigung von nervalen und vaskulären Strukturen führen. Zur Diagnostik kommen neben angiologischen Methoden die Thermometrie und die Pallästhesiometrie zur Anwendung.

Schlussfolgerung



In der chirurgischen Begutachtung von Unfallfolgen oder Berufserkrankungen nach Vibrationsbelastungen können auch gefäßmedizinische Entitäten eine Rolle spielen. Deren Kenntnis kann für den Betroffenen die zeitliche Latenz zwischen Beschwerdebeginn und definitiver Diagnose verkürzen.

Language: de