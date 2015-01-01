Abstract

Despite the social threats and devastating consequences of indecent dressing on students, female undergraduates in Universities in Anambra State still indulge in it without cognizance of acceptable dressing ethics. In view of the dangers it portends, this study examined body image and self-esteem as culpable factors which predispose undergraduates to indecent dressing. Using correlation research design for the study, two research questions were posed whereas two hypotheses were tested at 0.05 level of significance. In the method section, we utilized multi-stage sampling technique to manage the 21,532 population female undergraduates in Universities in Anambra State. After sample reduction, a sample of 1,250 female undergraduate students was selected from two public universities in Anambra State. During the survey, opinion of the female undergraduates was elicited using Body Image and Self-Esteem Questionnaire (BISEQ) and Indecent Dressing Scale (IDS). Reliability of both instruments was determined using Cronbach Alpha method and alpha coefficients of 0.71 and 0.69 were obtained for BISEQ and IDS respectively. The data were analyzed using Pearson Product Moment Correlation for answering research questions and Regression statistical analysis for testing the hypotheses. The results indicated that there is a positive and significant relationship between body image and indecent dressing among undergraduate students in universities in Anambra State. There is a positive and significant relationship between self-esteem and indecent dressing among undergraduate students in universities in Anambra State. Based on the findings of the study, it was recommended among others that policies should be made and implemented against indecent dressing in universities.

Language: en