Abstract

In an effort of definition, femicide refers to the intentional murder of a woman, because she is a woman, or she defines herself as a woman. The term "femicide" was introduced by feminist writer and activist Diana Russell, who used it in the 1970s to refer, in an alternative way, to the homicide with female victims, giving it a specific meaning. The use of the term by Russell was motivated by the political intention to showcase discriminations, inequalities, and systematic violence against women, which, in extreme cases, leads to their death.

