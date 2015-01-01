|
Hansen PW, Schlünssen V, Fonager K, Bønløkke JH, Hansen CD, Bøggild H. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e18.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34991530
BACKGROUND: Occupational accidents continue to be a significant public health challenge worldwide. Construction workers in particular are at high risk of occupational accidents, and thus it is of major importance to identify possible predictors of occupational accidents among construction workers. We aimed to investigate the association between self-reported work pace and physical work demands and occupational accidents among ageing male construction workers in Denmark.
Language: en
Blue-collar worker; Job demand; Manual worker; Work accident; Work characteristic