Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in the management of pediatric poisoning in the United States and to identify predictors of mortality.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. SETTING: Data reported to the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization by 76 U.S. ECMO centers from 2003 to 2019. PATIENTS: Pediatric patients (0-18 yr) receiving ECMO for poisoning. INTERVENTIONS: None. MEASUREMENTS AND MAIN RESULTS: During our study period, 86 cases of acute poisoning were identified and included in the analysis. The median age was 12.0 year and 52.9% were female. The most commonly reported substance exposures were hydrocarbon (n = 17; 19.8%), followed by chemical asphyxiants (n = 14; 16.3%), neuroactive agents (n = 14; 16.3%), opioid/analgesics (n = 13; 15.1%), and cardiovascular agents (n = 12; 14.0%). Single substance exposures were reported in 83.7% of the cases. The intention of the exposure was unknown in 65.1%, self-harm in 20.9% and 10.5% was unintentional exposure. Fifty-six patients (65.1%) survived. Venoarterial ECMO was used more frequently than venovenous ECMO, and its use increased significantly during the study period (p < 0.01). A bimodal distribution of ECMO support was observed among two age groups: less than or equal to 3 years (n = 34) and 13-17 years (n = 41). Hemodynamic and metabolic parameters improved for all patients with ECMO. Persistent systolic hypotension, acidemia/metabolic acidosis, and elevated PaO2) after 24 hours of ECMO support were associated with mortality. Time from PICU admission to ECMO cannulation was not significantly different between survivors (24.0 hr; interquartile range [IQR], 11.0-58.0 hr) and nonsurvivors (30.5 hr; IQR, 10.0-60.2 hr; p = 0.58). ECMO duration and PICU length of stay were significantly longer in survivors than in nonsurvivors (139.5 vs 70.5 hr; p = 0.007 and 25.0 vs 4.0 d; p = 0.002, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: ECMO may improve the hemodynamic and metabolic status of poisoned pediatric patients. Persistent hypotension, acidemia/acidosis, and elevated PaO2 after 24 hours of ECMO were associated with mortality.

