Abstract

Due to the close proximity of the primary teeth with the developing permanent successors, several developmental alterations in the permanent successors have been reported as consequences of traumatic dental injuries to the primary dentition. When they occur at a very young age such trauma could disturb normal tooth development and cause rare anomalies, including sequestration of the permanent tooth germ and odontoma-like malformations. A literature review of case reports with a history of trauma and odontoma formation is discussed in this paper. This paper also includes a case report of a patient, who was 3-years and 5-months old, when she was seen at the University of California, Los Angeles Children's Dental Center for the first time. The grandmother reported that the child was dropped from the father's lap when she was 2 weeks old and suffered head trauma and multiple skull fractures.

