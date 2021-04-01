Abstract

The entire globe has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years including India. It has resulted in a slew of social problems for the millions of people in society. Elder abuse is one of them. Elder abuse due to COVID-19 pandemic is a matter of grave concern in Indian society. Today, due to COVID-19 pandemic, older people are facing social rejection, mental torture and abusive behaviour by family members, relatives, neighbours and caregivers. The objectives of present study are to examine the nature of elder abuse due to COVID-19 pandemic under the theoretical framework of anomie theory and to explore its outcome on the well-being of older people. The study uses phenomenological content analysis method. The information has been gathered from many Indian newspapers, magazines and news portals. The researchers examined the content of news stories about elder abuse that were published between 1 April 2021 and 15 May, 2021 and analysed the results. The study finds that older people have been abused due to fear of COVID-19 infection, poor financial condition and irresponsibility of caregivers. Most often, elders suffer abuse at the hands of their loved ones, neighbours and caregivers.

