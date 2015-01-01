|
Brullo J, Rushton S, Brickner C, Madden-Baer R, Peng T. Home Healthc. Now 2022; 40(1): 40-48.
34994719
Falls are a significant health problem in community-dwelling older adults, resulting in injuries, deaths, and increased healthcare costs. Falls were a quality concern for a Northeastern home care agency and this project aimed to evaluate the falls prevention process for older adults receiving home care services by determining potential root causes of falls and to identify a practice change. This quality improvement project used a root cause analysis methodology with a retrospective matched case-control design. Records of patients with falls were assessed for falls prevention process fidelity and compared with patients without a fall matched on the Missouri Alliance for Home Care-10 (MAHC-10) assessment, examining plan of care accuracy and patient fall risk factors.
