Sohal A, Alhankawi D, Sandhu S, Chintanaboina JK. Int. Med. Case Rep. J. 2021; 14: 849-852.
34992472
The use of herbal and dietary supplements is rising in the United States. Turmeric has been one of the most popular supplements recently, used widely for various conditions such as arthritis, digestive disorder, and liver conditions. Although rarely reported, hepatotoxicity can happen with turmeric use. Here, we present 2 cases of drug-induced liver injury due to turmeric use with the complete resolution after cessation.
Language: en
DILI; liver injury; turmeric