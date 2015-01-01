SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Sohal A, Alhankawi D, Sandhu S, Chintanaboina JK. Int. Med. Case Rep. J. 2021; 14: 849-852.

(Copyright © 2021, Dove Press)

10.2147/IMCRJ.S333342

34992472

PMC8711139

The use of herbal and dietary supplements is rising in the United States. Turmeric has been one of the most popular supplements recently, used widely for various conditions such as arthritis, digestive disorder, and liver conditions. Although rarely reported, hepatotoxicity can happen with turmeric use. Here, we present 2 cases of drug-induced liver injury due to turmeric use with the complete resolution after cessation.


Language: en

DILI; liver injury; turmeric

