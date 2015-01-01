Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the anatomical and functional results of retinal detachment (RD) surgery following closed-globe injuries (CGI).



METHODS: Patients treated with vitreoretinal surgeries due to RD following CGI from 2014 to 2020 were retrospectively reviewed. Data included demographics, mechanism of injury, preoperative evaluation, and surgical intervention. Outcome measurements included anatomic success, best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), and possible prognostic factors.



RESULTS: A total of 67 eyes from 64 patients (49 males; mean age 52.84 years) were included. The most common causes of the CGI were work-related injury (22.4%) and traffic accidents (23.9%). The primary and final anatomic success rates were 80.6% (54/67) and 89.6% (60/67), respectively. In the multivariable analysis of the logistic regression models, the poor prognostic factor was proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) (P = 0.009) for primary anatomic success. The median preoperative and final BCVA were logMAR 0.7 (IQR, 0.3-1.6) and logMAR 0.5 (IQR, 0.1-1.1), respectively (P = 0.077). Poorly presenting BCVA (counting fingers or worse) and giant tear were associated with poor visual outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Work-related injuries and traffic accidents are the prevalent causes of RD following CGI. The anatomic outcomes were favorable, but visual outcomes varied. Poor prognostic factors included PVR and poorly presenting BCVA, highlighting the importance of a careful initial evaluation.

