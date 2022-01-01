Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality is common among patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). This meta-analysis aimed to assess the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempt (SA) in TBI patients.



METHODS: Databases including PubMed, Cochrane Library, Embase, CINAHL, Web of Science, PsycINFO, China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), VIP, WanFang Data, and Chinese Biomedical Literature Database (CBM) were searched for relevant literature from inception to 9th January 2021. Random effects models were used to estimate the prevalence of SI and SA. The methodological quality of the included studies was assessed using the modified Newcastle-Ottawa Scale. Subgroup analysis was performed based on the geographical location of the institutions.



RESULTS: A total of 16 studies involving 1,146,271 patients with TBI were included in our meta-analysis. The prevalence of SI and SA were 19.1% (95% CI 13.6-24.6%) and 2.1% (95% CI 1.8-2.4%), respectively, while the prevalence of SA in Asian and non-Asian countries were 2.0% (95% CI 0.3-3.7%) and 2.0% (95% CI 1.6-2.3%). Meta-regression analyses revealed that the publication year and age were positively associated, while the geographical location of the institution and sample size were negatively associated with the pooled prevalence of SI. On the other hand, the geographical location of the institution, sample size and age were negatively associated with the pooled prevalence of SA. LIMITATIONS: The overall heterogeneity between studies was high.



CONCLUSION: SI and SA are common among TBI patients. Therefore, targeted preventive measures are paramount to manage TBI-related suicide.

