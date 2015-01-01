Abstract

Suicides in Hispanic adolescents have been increasing significantly. Less clear is the extent of suicides in Hispanic children younger than 12 years of age. The purpose of this study was to explore the trends and methods of suicides in Hispanic children from 2010 to 2019 (latest data available across the United States). Suicide is the 7th leading cause of death for Hispanic children. Hispanic child suicides statistically significantly increased during the decade. From 2010 to 2019, Hispanic child suicide rates increased by 92.3%. The suicide deaths were primarily in boys (59.6%) and among those 10-12 years of age (94.9%). Hispanic child suicides were most common in the West and South and least common in the Northeastern US The method used to commit suicide was overwhelmingly (76-85%) hanging/strangulation/suffocation. To help assure Hispanic children flourish and mature into healthy adults, it is essential that policymakers commit more resources for access to healthcare for all youths and that research funding for minorities include research regarding Hispanic children's suicide risk factors, protective factors, and effective interventions to reduce suicides of Hispanic children.

