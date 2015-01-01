Abstract

Previous studies have documented increases in cannabis exposures among young children after legalization of recreational cannabis.1-3 Increasing evidence has implicated commercially produced edible cannabis products as a key factor associated with these increases.3 Canada took a 2-phased approach to legalizing recreational cannabis. Initially, the sale of cannabis flower, seeds, and oils was permitted, and after 1 year, this expanded to a wider variety of products, including cannabis edibles.4 We evaluated changes in pediatric emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations due to cannabis exposures associated with these changes...

