Abstract

Much of the research on fear of crime uses fear as a dependent variable (what causes someone to be afraid of crime). This study uses fear of crime as an independent variable to examine its relationship with attitudes regarding gun control policy. Using a national sampling frame of over 3000 responses (n = 3265), this study explored whether fear of being a victim of crime has a relationship with one's attitude toward gun control. Fear of crime correlated with attitude toward gun control, but when fear of crime and six other variables were examined together, the relationship between fear of crime and attitude toward gun control disappeared. Several variables such as age, sex, owning a firearm, and political ideology did have an effect on attitude toward gun control.

