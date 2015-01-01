Abstract

This research aims to empirically test a newly developed "place in neighborhood (PIN)" theory, proposed by Wilcox and Tillyer recently. Using secondary data, the authors generate measures of crime and opportunity factors in street blocks nested in neighborhood clusters in Chicago. Hierarchical non-linear models are used to assess the impact of factors in street block level, neighborhood level, and their cross-level interactions on residential burglary. The results show that all four street block level variables are associated with levels of burglary, and two of three neighborhood level variables (social control and delinquency rate) are significantly associated with lower and higher levels of residential burglary, respectively. Five of the twelve cross-level interaction terms are significantly associated with residential burglary rates. Two of the main effects and one of the cross-level interaction terms show unexpected opposite directions. The findings lend partial support to PIN theory.

