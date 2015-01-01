Abstract

PURPOSE The paper deals with the challenges and opportunities of enabling resilience of the built environment through building regulations and codes in a developing country context. The purpose of this paper is to explore how voluntary compliance can be achieved, drawing from the views of key stakeholders in this field.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, is a central hub of more than 20 million people. The city is growing rapidly in an unplanned manner to host the increasing population, creating vulnerability to different hazards including earthquakes, fires and building collapses. The Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) and the building and planning regulations of the Capital Development Authority are the key instruments for ensuring safety, but lack of compliance is widespread. The views of relevant stakeholders on issues relating to compliance of safe building codes for ensuring disaster resilience were documented and analysed.



FINDINGS It was found that those involved in construction activities are in most cases not aware of the BNBC; landowners were reluctant to follow regulations and codes to avoid extra cost; and construction workers were not interested in compliance as there were no incentives. While enforced deterrence is required, it has its limitations in a context such as Dhaka. Raising awareness and building capacity at all levels can offer a way forward for voluntary compliance. Incorporation of knowledge on regulations and codes for disaster resilience into university and technical education curricula are likely to allow developing the capacity of built environment professionals and widespread awareness can be raised through training, media and public events.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE There are many publications on building regulations and codes, but few specifically focussing on disaster resilience. Also, much of the discussion on regulations and codes deals with compliance through enforcement, but hardly any deal with the idea of voluntary compliance. There are also a lot of publications on disasters in the case study city, Dhaka, but comparatively few on building codes and regulations specifically for disaster resilience.

Language: en