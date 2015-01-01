|
Cassidy P, McConnell N, Boyce K. Fire Mater. 2021; 45(4): 553-563.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
Research has highlighted that older people, that is, those aged 60 and over, are over-represented in fatal fire statistics across the globe. The aim of this study was to investigate the circumstances surrounding fatal fires involving older people and examine the role of individuals and agencies that are in contact with the most vulnerable and how they can be involved in reducing fire risk. The study was conducted in two phases. Firstly, a retrospective analysis was conducted of the circumstances surrounding 99 accidental fatal dwelling fires involving 100 older people during a 20-year period.
Carers; Dwelling; Fire risks; fire safety; intervention strategies; older people