Abstract

As in many countries, the Swedish building regulation is constantly updated. In most cases, these updates are small and do not affect the overall structure of the building code. However, from time to time, larger changes are made and the framework of how to use the code is changed. The latest of these major changes was made in 2011 and the code is since then a mix of performance-based and prescriptive requirements. During 2016, a study was initiated with the purpose to get the Swedish fire safety industry's perspective on the current structure of the Swedish building code and how the code should be developed in the future. This study concludes that there are substantial differences within the fire safety industry on the view of the building code. Both on the state of the current code and on how the code should develop in the future. However, in some points, the majority of the participants agree, for example, most participants think that the control system for ensuring fire safety should be expanded, both in the design and in the construction phase.

