Thompson AL, Kim I, Hamins A, Bundy M, Zammarano M. Fire Mater. 2022; 46(1): 329-346.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
The effectiveness and the failure mechanism of fire barriers in a residential upholstered furniture (RUF) were investigated by full-scale flaming tests on upholstered chair mock-ups. Six commercial fire barriers were tested in this study. Fire barriers were screened for the presence of elements that are typically used in fire retardants and the presence of commonly used fire retardants. For each fire barrier, triplicate flammability tests were run on chair mock-ups, where polyurethane foam and polyester fiber fill were used as the padding materials, and each chair component was fully wrapped with the fire barrier of choice and a polypropylene cover fabric. The ignition source was an 18 kW square propane burner, impinging on the top surface of the seat cushion for 80 seconds.
bench scale; fire barrier; flammability; flexible polyurethane foam; full scale; residential upholstered furniture