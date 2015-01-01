|
Citation
Jadnanansing R, de Beurs E, Etwaroo K, Blankers M, Dwarkasing R, Peen J, Lumsden V, Bipat R, Dekker J. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e51.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
34998381
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suriname is a Low-middle income country consisting of diverse population groups. Epidemiological studies concerning mental disorders like depression and anxiety had not been conducted until 2015. The treatment gap for mental disorders in Low and middle-income countries (LMICs) may reach 76-80% as treatment is not always readily available. In this study, we estimate and compare the prevalence of potential cases of depression and anxiety, as well as the size of the treatment gap in a rural (Nickerie) and urban (Paramaribo) region of Suriname, a lower middle-income country.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Anxiety; Urban; Rural; Treatment gap